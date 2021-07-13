Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Harpenden's pre-season friendly fixture against Hitchin Town in aid of Gorgeous George

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 5:18 PM July 13, 2021   
Sam Ruff of Harpenden Town plays a pass forward in the match between Harpenden Town and London Colne

Harpenden Town' will donate £5 per attendee to their pre-season friendly against Hitchin Town this Saturday to Gorgeous George One Big Fight - Credit: DANNY LOO

Harpenden Town's pre-season friendly against Hitchin Town this Saturday is doubling up as a fundraiser to support for a 12-year-old boy battling an aggressive brain tumour.

Harpenden chairman Roman Motyczak hopes to raise a considerable chunk of money for Gorgeous George One Big Fight - the campaign for George Fox, from Barton-le-Clay, who was diagnosed with a glioblastoma in April of this year.

George's uncle Steve Fox has been a volunteer stalwart at Harpenden Town for a number of years, and the club hopes to support his family through this difficult time by pledging money raised through ticket sales and doing all they can to elevate the campaigns' profile.

Harpenden Town have work planned throughout the summer to improve their Rothamsted Park home.

Rothamsted Park, the home of Harpenden Town - Credit: HARPENDEN TOWN FC

"We're a community club, and we try and support what we can," Roman said.

"If we can raise a couple of hundred pounds, I know it's not a lot, and raise the profile more, maybe they'll get some more donations directly. 

"It's all very sad and we want to try and do a little bit towards it, especially as one of our own members are currently affected."

You may also want to watch:

He added: "What we've said is whatever we get on the gate, we'll donate to this cause.

"We think the game against Hitchin will be the best attended - it's a reasonably-sized club and it's keeping it local, and hopefully we take around £400."

With £5 per attendee handed straight over to the Gorgeous George fund, Harpenden Town hope to contribute to the campaign, which has so far raised over a quarter of a million pounds since it launched at the end of May.

"Obviously I'm glad and proud we can do our bit, but I don't think what we're doing is anything extraordinary. It's a relatively small sacrifice for us as a club, but it's the right thing to do."

Harpenden Town hope that both familiar and new faces will join them on Saturday for the special fixture, with supporters from both sides joining together for a mutual cause.

The match at Rothamsted Park kicks off at 3pm.

Charity Fundraiser
Harpenden News
Hitchin News

