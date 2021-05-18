Harkness Roses host Chelsea Flower Show stand on home soil

Published: 1:18 PM May 18, 2021

This year, Harkness Roses open their virtual Chelsea Show stand to the public at their new rose store in Upper Caldecote, Beds - Credit: Harkness Roses

A world renowned Hitchin-based rose breeder is set to dazzle both in-person and virtually for this years' RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Harkness Roses - who have been breeding British roses since 1879 - have been attending the Chelsea Flower show for over half a century, and have won gold medals more than 25 times.

This year, the world-renowned rose growing company open their virtual Chelsea Show stand to the public at their new rose store in Upper Caldecote, Beds, offering garden lovers a unique opportunity to see show quality roses in all their glory.

Hitchin's Harkness Roses are debuting new varieties at their virtual RHS Chelsea stand this year, such as Wonderful World and Captain Tom - Credit: Harkness Roses

For the second time in its 108-year history, the RHS Chelsea Flower Show will be held online, after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show is also planned to be held in person in September; making it the first time that Chelsea has not occurred in May.

Harkness' blooming display features the brand-new Harkness Rose Masterpiece Collection, along with specially-bred roses cultivated by the family. Around 800 rose plants have been lovingly cared for by Philip Harkness and his team in preparation, and the roses are now starting to bloom.

Chairman Philip Harkness said: “We are excited to take part in Virtual Chelsea Flower Show and think it will be a wonderful experience for local people to get involved with too. We have some amazing new varieties this year like Wonderful World and Captain Tom.

"We hope everyone enjoys looking around the stand as much as we enjoyed creating it. Of course, we are happy to be attending Chelsea later on in the year as well and look forward to seeing you all there.”

The virtual show stand is open to the public until May 23 at the new Harkness Rose Store at Woodlands Plant Centre in Upper Caldecote.