Hitchin to be represented in Big Breastfeeding Cafe 2020

Hannah Brown, of Jolly Brown Vintage, will represent Hitchin at the Big Breastfeeding Cafe tomorrow. Picture: Supplied Archant

A Hitchin vintage store will be playing an important role in a national breastfeeding celebration day tomorrow.

The Big Breastfeeding Café, organised by Medela, was due to return for its fifth year in 2020 – allowing mums across the country to share support and encouragement in the early days of motherhood.

However, with coronavirus stalling many of its plans, the Big Breastfeeding Café has moved to an online event with Hannah Brown, of Hitchin’s Jolly Brown vintage shop, set to represent the town in a virtual day of fun events.

She will host a live event on Medela’s social media pages to discuss handy tips and tricks for anyone planning their maternity and breastfeeding wardrobes.

Hannah said: “It is such a shame the Big Breastfeeding Café cannot take place this year, we were extremely excited to be involved in a national campaign to support breastfeeding families.

“However, I’m so pleased to be involved in the virtual makeover ensuring all our local mums get a virtual high five! I look forward to sharing tips and advice on the day and welcoming local breastfeeding families back in store as soon as we reopen.”

Medela is offering its support to families who may be missing attending their usual breastfeeding or baby groups during these turbulent times.