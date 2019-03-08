Woman's handbag stolen while she read newspaper in Stevenage park

A 69-year-old woman had her handbag stolen while she was reading a newspaper on a bench in King George V Playing Fields in Stevenage on Monday.

Shortly after 4pm, a man approached the woman in the Millenium Gardens area of the park before grabbing her handbag and running off.

A passer-by helped the victim by calling police and taking her to the nearby King George Surgery to get her bearings.

The suspect is described as male with a shaved head. He wore dark jeans, leather jacket and black trainers.

Officers are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to call police on 101, quoting crime number 41/59376/19.