Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman's handbag stolen while she read newspaper in Stevenage park

PUBLISHED: 09:37 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:22 04 July 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman had her handbag stolen in King George V Playing Fields in Stevenage. Picture: Archant. Picture: Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman had her handbag stolen in King George V Playing Fields in Stevenage. Picture: Archant. Picture: Archant

Archant

A 69-year-old woman had her handbag stolen while she was reading a newspaper on a bench in King George V Playing Fields in Stevenage on Monday.

Shortly after 4pm, a man approached the woman in the Millenium Gardens area of the park before grabbing her handbag and running off.

You may also want to watch:

A passer-by helped the victim by calling police and taking her to the nearby King George Surgery to get her bearings.

The suspect is described as male with a shaved head. He wore dark jeans, leather jacket and black trainers.

Officers are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to call police on 101, quoting crime number 41/59376/19.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Costco: On-site petrol station opens

Leigh Ormsby, Costco Stevenage's general manager, cuts the ribbon earlier today. Picture: Chloe Johnson

‘Avoid at all costs’ - Parents and former employees on suspended Hitchin nursery

Bluebells Childminders, Hitchin was suspended yesterday following an Ofsted inspection. Picture: Google Maps

‘Chain of misery’ - Drug dealer who used vulnerable children for Stevenage operation jailed

Julian Borja (29) was sentenced to seven and a half years at St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Herts Police

Woman’s handbag stolen while she read newspaper in Stevenage park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman had her handbag stolen in King George V Playing Fields in Stevenage. Picture: Archant. Picture: Archant

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Letchworth crash

Ambulance, Huntingdon, stock

Most Read

Costco: On-site petrol station opens

Leigh Ormsby, Costco Stevenage's general manager, cuts the ribbon earlier today. Picture: Chloe Johnson

‘Avoid at all costs’ - Parents and former employees on suspended Hitchin nursery

Bluebells Childminders, Hitchin was suspended yesterday following an Ofsted inspection. Picture: Google Maps

‘Chain of misery’ - Drug dealer who used vulnerable children for Stevenage operation jailed

Julian Borja (29) was sentenced to seven and a half years at St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Herts Police

Woman’s handbag stolen while she read newspaper in Stevenage park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman had her handbag stolen in King George V Playing Fields in Stevenage. Picture: Archant. Picture: Archant

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Letchworth crash

Ambulance, Huntingdon, stock

Latest from the The Comet

Joel Byrom’s column: ‘I’m delighted to be staying with Stevenage but getting through pre-season is tough’

Joel Byrom of Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Grieving husband appeals for answers after Stevenage wife’s death is shrouded in mystery

Pamela Dudley died in January, with many questions surrounding her illness still unanswered. Picture: courtesy of Irwin Mitchell.

Not sure how to protect yourself against scams? Come to Letchworth roadshow

A free scam awareness session will take place next week. Picture: PICPEDIA

Expanding law firm opens new branch in Hitchin

Representatives of Pellys at the Hitchin lauch event in February 2019

Could a Stevenage bike courier service save the high street?

Could the highsteet be in for a boost? Picture: Submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists