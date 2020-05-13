Man reportedly spotted ‘acting suspiciously’ with an axe in Stevenage

Reports of a man acting suspiciously, with what witnesses are describing as an axe, in a Stevenage park have been confirmed by the police.

Yesterday evening, at around 7.40pm, police were called to reports of a man on a bicycle acting suspiciously in Hampson Park, Stevenage.

Eye–witnesses had reported that he appeared to be in possession of an axe.

Officers attended and carried out a thorough search of the area, but the man was not located and no further reports were received.