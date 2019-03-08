Stevenage parks among Britain's cleanest and safest

An environmental charity has given four parks in Stevenage awards for being among Britain's most well-managed, cleanest and safest.

Town Centre Gardens and Fairlands Valley, Hampson and Shephalbury parks were all given a Green Flag Award by the charity, Keeping Britain Tidy.

The news comes during Britain's annual Love Parks Week celebration - held between July 12 and July 21 - as a record breaking amount of the UK's green spaces have received awards.

In total, 1970 parks and green spaces across the UK have been awarded a Green Flag Award in 2019, which is 83 more than last year.

Allison Ogden-Newton, chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, said:"We have awarded more Green Flags to parks and green spaces this year than ever before, which means beautiful, well-managed and peaceful spaces are accessible to more people than ever.

"The number of awards given out this year is a testament to the hard work and innovation displayed by many local authorities."