Stevenage parks among Britain's cleanest and safest

PUBLISHED: 09:15 16 July 2019

Hampson Park has been given a Green Flag Award. Picture: Supplied

Hampson Park has been given a Green Flag Award. Picture: Supplied

Archant

An environmental charity has given four parks in Stevenage awards for being among Britain's most well-managed, cleanest and safest.

Fairlands Valley Park, Stevenage. Picture: Brendan FalveyFairlands Valley Park, Stevenage. Picture: Brendan Falvey

Town Centre Gardens and Fairlands Valley, Hampson and Shephalbury parks were all given a Green Flag Award by the charity, Keeping Britain Tidy.

The news comes during Britain's annual Love Parks Week celebration - held between July 12 and July 21 - as a record breaking amount of the UK's green spaces have received awards.

In total, 1970 parks and green spaces across the UK have been awarded a Green Flag Award in 2019, which is 83 more than last year.

Shephalbury Park, Stevenage. Picture: Google MapsShephalbury Park, Stevenage. Picture: Google Maps

Allison Ogden-Newton, chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, said:"We have awarded more Green Flags to parks and green spaces this year than ever before, which means beautiful, well-managed and peaceful spaces are accessible to more people than ever.

"The number of awards given out this year is a testament to the hard work and innovation displayed by many local authorities."

