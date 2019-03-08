Burglars with hammer threaten woman after forcing their way into Letchworth home

A group of men  one carrying a hammer  forced their way into a property in Dunlin, Letchworth. Picture: Archant Archant

A woman who was at home with her two children was threatened with a hammer during an aggravated burglary in Letchworth yesterday afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A group of men - one carrying a hammer - forced their way into a property in Dunlin at around 2pm yesterday, while a woman and two children were inside.

The burglars threatened the woman and searched the house, taking some valuables. The victims were physicallly unharmed.

The men then got into a small blue estate vehicle and drove off in the direction of Hitchin.

The vehicle was later stopped in Arlesey, Bedfordshire, and a 42-year-old man from the town was arrested on suspicion of burglary. Another man also in the vehicle escaped on foot.

You may also want to watch:

Detective Sergeant Will Ainsworth, from the North Herts Local Crime Unit, said: "Thankfully none of the victims were harmed during this ordeal, but they remain very shaken and are being supported by specialist officers.

"We are following a number of lines of enquiry however we would like to hear from anyone who has information that may assist in our investigation."

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact DS Ainsworth on william.ainsworth@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator at Herts police's force communications room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, quoting reference 41/90217/19.

You can also call the non-emergency number 101, and ask for Herts police.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.