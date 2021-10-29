Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Spooktacular day out at Howard Park this Halloween

Georgia Barrow

Published: 1:37 PM October 29, 2021
Halloween extravaganza set for Letchworth - Credit: Archant

Looking for something to do this spooky season? A host of activities will be taking place in Letchworth, marking Halloween this weekend. 

Howard Park and Gardens will be open for an afternoon of seasonal activities, organised by Friends of Howard Park and the park ranger - in partnership with North Herts Council.

Visitors can enjoy arts and crafts, with the opportunity to create their unique magic wand or broomstick and make a model bat or spider.

Dare to enter the Spooky ‘Xplorer trail’; a Halloween-themed treasure hunt with rhymes and riddles to unravel.

You can also try your hand at decorating a rock and hiding it for someone to find and post on the Facebook group #LGCRocksUK.

Cllr Steve Jarvis, North Herts Council’s executive member for leisure, said: “This event will provide local people with great opportunities to have some Halloween fun.

"Children of all ages can come along to be entertained and learn some new skills, as well as make the most of the fantastic facilities that Howard Park and Gardens has to offer’.

Tony Goodwin, park ranger, said: “We’ve organised plenty of creative and fun activities for children of all ages to enjoy. Come along and be prepared to be scared!’’.

The event will be taking place by the paddling pool at Howard Park and Gardens from 2pm on Sunday.

No need to book and children must be accompanied. For further information, contact Tony on Tony.Goodwin@north-herts.gov.uk.

