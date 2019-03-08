Brother of Stevenage doctor killed by the Taliban takes on third half marathon in her memory

Doctor Karen Woo was passionate about helping people in Afghanistan, particularly women and children. Picture: courtesy of Karen Woo Archant

The brother of a doctor killed by the Taliban while delivering aid in Afghanistan has completed the last of three half marathons in her memory.

David Woo with his medal from the Leamington Spa Half-Marathon. Picture: courtesy of David Woo. David Woo with his medal from the Leamington Spa Half-Marathon. Picture: courtesy of David Woo.

Karen Woo, who grew up in Stevenage and attended The Barclay School, was shot dead in August 2010 while on a trip to provide medical help to Afghans in critical need.

The 36-year-old was killed along with nine others.

To support a charity set up in Karen's name, her brother David ran the Leamington Spa Half Marathon in July, Kenilworth Half Marathon in September and Rugby Half Marathon on Sunday.

He achieved a collective time of five hours and 26 minutes - smashing his six-hour target.

The Karen Woo Foundation is a grant-giving charity supporting healthcare and education in Afghanistan.

David, who raised £930, said: "I wanted to honour Karen's memory and help continue her aid work."

To support the KWF email contact@karenwoofoundation.org.