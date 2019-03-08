Advanced search

Brother of Stevenage doctor killed by the Taliban takes on third half marathon in her memory

PUBLISHED: 11:29 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:29 29 October 2019

Doctor Karen Woo was passionate about helping people in Afghanistan, particularly women and children. Picture: courtesy of Karen Woo

Doctor Karen Woo was passionate about helping people in Afghanistan, particularly women and children. Picture: courtesy of Karen Woo

Archant

The brother of a doctor killed by the Taliban while delivering aid in Afghanistan has completed the last of three half marathons in her memory.

David Woo with his medal from the Leamington Spa Half-Marathon. Picture: courtesy of David Woo.David Woo with his medal from the Leamington Spa Half-Marathon. Picture: courtesy of David Woo.

Karen Woo, who grew up in Stevenage and attended The Barclay School, was shot dead in August 2010 while on a trip to provide medical help to Afghans in critical need.

The 36-year-old was killed along with nine others.

You may also want to watch:

To support a charity set up in Karen's name, her brother David ran the Leamington Spa Half Marathon in July, Kenilworth Half Marathon in September and Rugby Half Marathon on Sunday.

He achieved a collective time of five hours and 26 minutes - smashing his six-hour target.

The Karen Woo Foundation is a grant-giving charity supporting healthcare and education in Afghanistan.

David, who raised £930, said: "I wanted to honour Karen's memory and help continue her aid work."

To support the KWF email contact@karenwoofoundation.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hugs and tears as Stevenage’s Waitrose shuts down

The closure affects 97 members of staff, with some made redundant and some relocated to other Waitrose stores. Picture: Nicky Williams.

Stevenage Co-op could remain shut for ‘next few weeks’ after flooding damage

The Co-op branch on Filey Close has been closed for over a month after flood damage. Picture: Jacob Savill

Arrest made but North Herts wanted appeal continues

Police are appealing for help to trace Ashley Nightingale from North Herts, who is wanted in connection with a robbery. Picture: Herts police

CCTV appeal after van keys stolen in Stevenage burglary

Police have released CCTV images of a person they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Pound Avenue, Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

Police close Stevenage town centre road after incident

Traffic is building in Stevenage town centre after police closed part of Lytton Way. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Hugs and tears as Stevenage’s Waitrose shuts down

The closure affects 97 members of staff, with some made redundant and some relocated to other Waitrose stores. Picture: Nicky Williams.

Stevenage Co-op could remain shut for ‘next few weeks’ after flooding damage

The Co-op branch on Filey Close has been closed for over a month after flood damage. Picture: Jacob Savill

Arrest made but North Herts wanted appeal continues

Police are appealing for help to trace Ashley Nightingale from North Herts, who is wanted in connection with a robbery. Picture: Herts police

CCTV appeal after van keys stolen in Stevenage burglary

Police have released CCTV images of a person they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Pound Avenue, Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

Police close Stevenage town centre road after incident

Traffic is building in Stevenage town centre after police closed part of Lytton Way. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Baldock Oktoberfest 2019 raises more than £2,000

Visitors enjoy Baldock's second annual Oktoberfest. Picture: Alan Millard

Brother of Stevenage doctor killed by the Taliban takes on third half marathon in her memory

Doctor Karen Woo was passionate about helping people in Afghanistan, particularly women and children. Picture: courtesy of Karen Woo

Royston man charged after charity tins swiped from Letchworth shops

A 32-year-old man from Royston has been charged in connection with two Letchworth charity tin thefts. Picture: Helen Drake

Hitchin residents consulted as John Barker Place regeneration nears judgment day

An artist's impression of the new John Barker Place estate, as seen from Westmill Road. Picture: settle

Stevenage Co-op could remain shut for ‘next few weeks’ after flooding damage

The Co-op branch on Filey Close has been closed for over a month after flood damage. Picture: Jacob Savill
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists