Half marathon raises more than £8,000 for Stevenage charities

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 2:40 PM December 9, 2021
Feed Up Warm Up founder Shane Cole with Stevenage Half Marathon race director Sophie Cowen

Feed Up Warm Up founder Shane Cole with Stevenage Half Marathon race director Sophie Cowen - Credit: Fairlands Valley Spartans

Stevenage Half Marathon returned for 2021 - and proved a huge success, raising more than £8,000 for grassroots charities.

The race - organised by Fairlands Valley Spartans and run annually on the first Sunday in November - has been an established event since 1984.

This year's main beneficiary was Feed Up Warm Up, which work with the local homeless community. The charity received a cheque for £5,740.

Race director Sophie Cowen said: “We are delighted to be supporting such a hard working charity that is very active in Stevenage. We were really pleased to be able to make the donation before Christmas. I know founder Shane Cole has lots of plans to put the donation to good use!

"We hope our event in 2022 continues to grow and we can help even more great local causes."

Donations of £1,000 were also made to Stevenage Rotary Club and The Grange Rotary Club, as well as £300 each to Chells Scout group and 5th Stevenage Air Scouts. 

Charity News
Stevenage News

