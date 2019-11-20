Stevenage sport stacker secures second Guinness World Record

A Guinness World Records representative presents Stevenage's James Acraman with his certificate. Picture: Courtesy of Roger Acraman Archant

A 22-year-old man from Stevenage has achieved his second Guinness World Record for sport stacking.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stevenage's James Acraman has set a new Guinness World Record for sport stacking. Picture: Courtesy of Roger Acraman Stevenage's James Acraman has set a new Guinness World Record for sport stacking. Picture: Courtesy of Roger Acraman

Sport stacking involves stacking plastic cups in specific sequences in as little time as possible and - to celebrate Guinness World Records Day last Thursday - James Acraman attempted a new world record for the 36 Jumbo Cup Upstack.

His time to beat was 30 seconds - that's less than one second per cup to pick up, place and balance on a pyramid.

James - a former pupil of the John Henry Newman School in Stevenage - completed the challenge in a new record time of 28.08 seconds.

He is also the current Guinness World Record holder for the 171 Cup Pyramid, breaking his own record of 1 minute 26.9 seconds by building it in 59.10 seconds in November 2017.

James said: "Thank you so much Guinness World Records and supporters for being a huge part of my life."