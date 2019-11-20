Stevenage sport stacker secures second Guinness World Record
PUBLISHED: 08:25 24 November 2019
Archant
A 22-year-old man from Stevenage has achieved his second Guinness World Record for sport stacking.
Sport stacking involves stacking plastic cups in specific sequences in as little time as possible and - to celebrate Guinness World Records Day last Thursday - James Acraman attempted a new world record for the 36 Jumbo Cup Upstack.
His time to beat was 30 seconds - that's less than one second per cup to pick up, place and balance on a pyramid.
James - a former pupil of the John Henry Newman School in Stevenage - completed the challenge in a new record time of 28.08 seconds.
He is also the current Guinness World Record holder for the 171 Cup Pyramid, breaking his own record of 1 minute 26.9 seconds by building it in 59.10 seconds in November 2017.
James said: "Thank you so much Guinness World Records and supporters for being a huge part of my life."