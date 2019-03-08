Advanced search

Stevenage and North Herts rail workers smash fundraising target for youth charity

PUBLISHED: 10:17 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:17 21 October 2019

A group of Govia Thameslink Railway workers braced the elements cycling 90 miles for the Prince's Trust. Picture: GTR

A group of Govia Thameslink Railway workers braced the elements cycling 90 miles for the Prince's Trust. Picture: GTR

Archant

Govia Thameslink Railway workers have smashed their fundraising target after a completing a 90-mile cycle ride in aid of a charity which helps disadvantaged young people.

GTR workers from Hitchin, Royston and Stevenage braved the elements to take part in The Prince's Trust 'Palace-to-Palace' 90-mile cycle ride earlier this month, setting off from Buckingham Palace in the morning, before crossing the finish line at Windsor Castle.

You may also want to watch:

In total, an impressive £13,205 was raised - smashing their £5,000 target.

Stevenage station manager Marc Edwards said: "The bike ride was a big challenge, but we were spurred on in the knowledge that we would be helping even more young people with fresh starts in life. £13,205 is a phenomenal amount to have raised."

This year also marks the five-year anniversary of GTR's partnership with The Prince's Trust and the charity's 'Get into Railways' programme, which offers young people placements on the railway.

Most Read

Huge delays on A1(M) as Hatfield Tunnel closed due to power failure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel has been closed due to a power failure. Picture: Kevin Lines

Hatfield Tunnel closure leads to major delays on surrounding roads

Roads near the Hatfield Tunnel are also experiencing delays. Picture: HCC.

Have you seen missing 15-year-old Taylor from Stevenage?

Taylor Woods, 15, went missing from Stevenage on Saturday. Picture: Herts police

MP backs campaign for Norton Road crossing amid child safety concerns

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald will support action to instal a crossing on Norton Road in Letchworth. Picture: Google Mpas

Baldock A505 bypass to be closed overnight for roadworks

Roadworks are set to begin in London Road in Baldock on Monday night. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Huge delays on A1(M) as Hatfield Tunnel closed due to power failure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel has been closed due to a power failure. Picture: Kevin Lines

Hatfield Tunnel closure leads to major delays on surrounding roads

Roads near the Hatfield Tunnel are also experiencing delays. Picture: HCC.

Have you seen missing 15-year-old Taylor from Stevenage?

Taylor Woods, 15, went missing from Stevenage on Saturday. Picture: Herts police

MP backs campaign for Norton Road crossing amid child safety concerns

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald will support action to instal a crossing on Norton Road in Letchworth. Picture: Google Mpas

Baldock A505 bypass to be closed overnight for roadworks

Roadworks are set to begin in London Road in Baldock on Monday night. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the The Comet

Hatfield Tunnel closure leads to major delays on surrounding roads

Roads near the Hatfield Tunnel are also experiencing delays. Picture: HCC.

Stevenage and North Herts rail workers smash fundraising target for youth charity

A group of Govia Thameslink Railway workers braced the elements cycling 90 miles for the Prince's Trust. Picture: GTR

MP backs campaign for Norton Road crossing amid child safety concerns

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald will support action to instal a crossing on Norton Road in Letchworth. Picture: Google Mpas

Huge delays on A1(M) as Hatfield Tunnel closed due to power failure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel has been closed due to a power failure. Picture: Kevin Lines

Baldock A505 bypass to be closed overnight for roadworks

Roadworks are set to begin in London Road in Baldock on Monday night. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists