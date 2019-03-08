Stevenage and North Herts rail workers smash fundraising target for youth charity
PUBLISHED: 10:17 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:17 21 October 2019
Archant
Govia Thameslink Railway workers have smashed their fundraising target after a completing a 90-mile cycle ride in aid of a charity which helps disadvantaged young people.
GTR workers from Hitchin, Royston and Stevenage braved the elements to take part in The Prince's Trust 'Palace-to-Palace' 90-mile cycle ride earlier this month, setting off from Buckingham Palace in the morning, before crossing the finish line at Windsor Castle.
In total, an impressive £13,205 was raised - smashing their £5,000 target.
Stevenage station manager Marc Edwards said: "The bike ride was a big challenge, but we were spurred on in the knowledge that we would be helping even more young people with fresh starts in life. £13,205 is a phenomenal amount to have raised."
This year also marks the five-year anniversary of GTR's partnership with The Prince's Trust and the charity's 'Get into Railways' programme, which offers young people placements on the railway.