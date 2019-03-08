Police investigating suspected arson in Hitchin
PUBLISHED: 09:29 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:29 16 August 2019
Archant
Herts police are investigating a suspected arson that took place in Hitchin earlier this morning.
Between 4.30 and 5am, the front door of a property in Grove Road caught fire.
The occupants of the address used a fire blanket to put out the fire and called the emergency services.
Police want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this and anyone with information should call the non-emergency 101 number, quoting crime reference 41/74257/19.