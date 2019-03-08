Advanced search

Police investigating suspected arson in Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 09:29 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:29 16 August 2019

Herts police are investigating a suspected arson that took place in Hitchin this morning.

Herts police are investigating a suspected arson that took place in Hitchin this morning. Picture: Archant

Archant

Herts police are investigating a suspected arson that took place in Hitchin earlier this morning.

Between 4.30 and 5am, the front door of a property in Grove Road caught fire.

The occupants of the address used a fire blanket to put out the fire and called the emergency services.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this and anyone with information should call the non-emergency 101 number, quoting crime reference 41/74257/19.

