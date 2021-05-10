Bomb squad called after suspected grenade found in Hitchin

Breaking

Published: 4:12 PM May 10, 2021 Updated: 4:13 PM May 10, 2021

Police officers reported to the Chevronic Centre on Wilbury Way, Hitchin, after the owner found a 1930s Japanese Type 97 grenade - Credit: Google Street View

An area of Hitchin has been evacuated this afternoon after a suspected World War II grenade was found in an industrial estate.

Rob Moss, who owns the Chevronic Centre on Wilbury Way, told the Comet that he'd bought a load of Citroen parts yesterday from north London.

He said: "I was just going through the parts and buried in one of the boxes was what looks like a 1930s Japanese grenade."

Initially thinking it was a replica or a fake, Rob called 101. After sending the authorities pictures of his findings, the police immediately arrived on scene.

The grenade remains on site, with the police awaiting the bomb disposal unit.

A Herts police spokesperson said: "Police are currently at the scene of a suspected World War II grenade in Wilbury Way, Hitchin.

"The area has been evacuated and officers are awaiting the arrival of the EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team.

"Members of the public are asked to please avoid the area."

Rob added that although he has found some "weird and wonderful" things in his time, he admitted this was the first time he'd ever found a (potentially) explosive device.

"I thought there was a possibility that it's not an original, but of course you never really know and you want to be cautious!"

Marvelling his discovery, Rob assumes it's laying dormant in storage for over four decades.