Foundation's Wind in the Willows display vandalised several times

Wind in the Willows characters have been removed from Radwell Meadows for repairs after persistent vandalism. Picture; Supplied Archant

Staff at Letchworth's Heritage Foundation have had to remove parts of its Wind in the Willows display at Radwell Meadows after vandalism.

The installation has been damaged several times since the display opened on the Garden City Greenway in March.

The foundation is now working to repair the characters, which include Ratty, Mr Toad, Badger and Mole.

The Heritage Foundation's landscape architect, Elizabeth Towler, said: "Sadly, the sculptures of the Wind in the Willows characters at Radwell Meadows have been vandalised several times.

"The worst of these incidents happened last week when three of the sculptures were significantly damaged. "Our team is now working hard to fix them so they can be returned to the Greenway for the enjoyment of the community.

"A huge amount of work went into making this instalment for our community, so it is great shame that it could be destroyed by a few people."