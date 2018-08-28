Entries open for Letchworth’s Greenway Challenge

Runners at the start of the 2018 Greenway Challenge in Letchworth. Picture: James Walsh Archant

Entries for this year’s 13.1-mile Greenway Challenge in Letchworth are now open.

Organised by North Herts Road Runners, the half marathon begins at Standalone Farm and takes runners round the garden city’s Greenway.

A spokesperson for the running club said: “Our self-guided, half marathon distance race provides the ideal opportunity for you to achieve your target, whether that is stepping up from 10km, achieving your target time or enjoying a scenic, sociable run with friends.

“Hot and cold drinks and home made cakes will be available for all finishers and our race HQ, Standalone Farm, is a great venue for friends and family while they await your return.”

The race will take place on May 12 this year, and all proceeds will go to Jackie’s Drop-in and Tracks Autism.

Tickets are £17 for affilated runners and £19 for those who are non-affliated. To sign up or to find out more, go to register.primoevents.com/ps/event/TheGreenwayChallenge.