Five Stevenage green spaces recognised among ‘UK’s best’ with national awards

PUBLISHED: 15:52 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:53 15 October 2020

Five of Stevenage's green spaces were awarded Green Flag Awards this year. Picture: SBC

Five of Stevenage’s beloved green spaces have been recognised with prestigious national awards.

Fairlands Valley Park, Town Centre Gardens, Hampson Park, Shepalbury Park and Weston Road Cemetery were all awarded Green Flag Awards yesterday.

This was the first year that Weston Road Cemetery picked up a Green Flag Award, with the burial grounds praised for its “attractive and peaceful spaces for all visitors to enjoy”.

Cllr John Gardner, executive member for environment and regeneration, commented: “It’s fantastic news that Stevenage has once again been recognised as having some of the best green spaces in the country – including Weston Road Cemetery which has won the award for the first time. This year, parks and open spaces have been more important than ever and we’re fortunate to have so many wonderful places for residents and visitors to enjoy in our borough.

“Winning the five awards is the result of hard work and dedication from the council, Green Space Volunteers, Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust, Health Walks and other partner organisations working together to maintain the sites.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, recognises and rewards well managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for their management across the United Kingdom.

