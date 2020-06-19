Advanced search

Letchworth allotment receives community grant to help disabled gardeners

PUBLISHED: 09:03 20 June 2020

An allotment plot for Green Care Norton. Picture: NHDC

An allotment plot for Green Care Norton. Picture: NHDC

Archant

A social and therapeutic horticultural project in Letchworth is set to become more accessible to people with disabilities.

A £2,500 community grant from North Hertfordshire District Council will help install safe walkways and raised beds at the Green Care Norton allotments site in Letchworth – making gardening easier for those with restricted mobility.

First launched in July 2019, Green Care Norton CIC aims to use allotment gardening to bring about positive change in people’s lives.

It is particularly aimed at those who are experiencing social exclusion through loneliness, unemployment, learning difficulties or mental illness.

Now, with the easing of lockdown measures and social distancing rules in place, the project is welcoming back gardeners.

Cllr Gary Grindal, chair of NHDC’s Letchworth Committee, said: “We are really pleased to provide additional support to this hugely positive project, which is making a real difference to the lives of many residents in North Herts.

“Through a shared love of gardening it brings local people together and it forges a real sense of community. We continue to wish them well with their future work.”

Most Read

Shoppers flock to Stevenage town centre as lockdown eases

Non-essential shops reopen in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Baldock has North Hertfordshire’s highest coronavirus death toll

More people have died from COVID-19 in Baldock than any other area of North Herts. Picture: PEXELS

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Tragic discovery of two dead horses dumped in North Herts

Police and NHDC are investigating after a dead horse and foal were dumped in North Herts. Picture: ARCHANT

Fight is on to save Letchworth Settlement after shock closure announcement

The Letchworth Settlement was celebrating its centenary this year. Picture: Google

Shoppers return to Letchworth town centre as stores reopen

Shoppers returned to Letchworth town centre this morning as non-essential stores reopened. Picture: Jacob Savill

