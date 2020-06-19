Letchworth allotment receives community grant to help disabled gardeners

An allotment plot for Green Care Norton. Picture: NHDC Archant

A social and therapeutic horticultural project in Letchworth is set to become more accessible to people with disabilities.

A £2,500 community grant from North Hertfordshire District Council will help install safe walkways and raised beds at the Green Care Norton allotments site in Letchworth – making gardening easier for those with restricted mobility.

First launched in July 2019, Green Care Norton CIC aims to use allotment gardening to bring about positive change in people’s lives.

It is particularly aimed at those who are experiencing social exclusion through loneliness, unemployment, learning difficulties or mental illness.

Now, with the easing of lockdown measures and social distancing rules in place, the project is welcoming back gardeners.

Cllr Gary Grindal, chair of NHDC’s Letchworth Committee, said: “We are really pleased to provide additional support to this hugely positive project, which is making a real difference to the lives of many residents in North Herts.

“Through a shared love of gardening it brings local people together and it forges a real sense of community. We continue to wish them well with their future work.”