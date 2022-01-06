Bike rack removed after damage caused by car

A big green bike rack in Stevenage's High Street has been removed after a car hit and damaged it - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

A bike rack in Stevenage Old Town has been removed after a car crashed into it, leaving it "damaged beyond repair".

The rack was one of three installed in the High Street in 2020 - with many residents taking to social media to discuss its unique design - and was removed at a cost of £213 to Stevenage Borough Council.

The council is currently reviewing survey responses with regard to bike racks in the Old Town, which may determine if the damaged one is replaced - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

In a survey launched by the council in November 2020, residents were asked their thoughts on the bike racks.

Cllr Lloyd Briscoe, executive member for transport said: “Over the Christmas period, the bike rack outside Tesco was hit by a car and had to be removed due to safety concerns.

"The design of the racks has proved to be a discussion point for many residents, with several sharing views on how often they are used, to how they are easy to spot.

"Before this incident happened, the council conducted a survey about the Old Town High Street and one particular question within that focused on these bike racks.

"We asked if we should keep them, move them, or replace them. We are in the process of reviewing these responses and will let everyone know what we plan to do in the not too distant future.”