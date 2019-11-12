Advanced search

Bereavement officer at Stevenage's Lister Hospital treks Great Wall of China for air ambulance

PUBLISHED: 08:25 16 November 2019

Caroline says the views were incredible. Picture: Courtesy of the EHAAT

Archant

A bereavement officer at Stevenage's Lister Hospital has helped raised £46,000 for the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust by trekking part of the Great Wall of China.

It was an experience of a lifetime for the 23 EHAAT supporters who took part. Picture: Courtesy of the EHAAT

Caroline Green was one of the charity's 23 supporters who spent five days trekking 36 kilometres along sections of the iconic landmark, collectively raising enough money to fund 21 potentially life-saving missions.

Caroline said: "I heard the trip advertised on the radio and thought it sounded amazing.

"I've seen the air ambulance land next to the hospital, and one of my friends spent some time working as a medic on the helicopter, so I know what amazing work it does.

"I wanted to challenge myself and do something for a local charity. It was an opportunity to see one of the great wonders of the world, and visit a country I wouldn't have gone to by myself.

The group collectively raised £46,000 for the charity. Picture: Courtesy of the EHAAT

"Everyone in the group was really supportive. On the first day I was getting a bit out of breath as we got to the top of a steep section, but other people came back to make sure I was ok. Throughout the trek the whole group spurred each other on.

"For me, the highlight was the second day, walking along some of the unrestored sections of the wall. The path was very gravelly and there were some steep sections with sheer slopes on either side, but the views were incredible. You really felt you were in the middle of nowhere, where not many people get to go.

"That was quite a hard day of walking, but at the end we all got together and let our hair down in the hotel bar, which was a brilliant end to the day.

Critical care paramedic Tony Stone and bereavement officer Caroline Green on the Great Wall of China. Picture: Courtesy of the EHAAT

"On the last day of trekking we each got to lay a brick on the Great Wall as part of the restoration, which was a real privilege.

"My sponsors were really generous and - because I funded the trip myself - every penny I raised will go straight to the charity, which is really pleasing."

Tony Stone, one of the charity's critical care paramedics, also took part in the trek. He said: "To go as the charity's representative was a brilliant opportunity and the group has fundraised a phenomenal amount for EHAAT. It really was a privilege to go with them and to spend time talking about what the charity does and let them know how the money they have raised will be spent."

To donate, visit ehaat.org/donate-personal

