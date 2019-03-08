Advanced search

Great South Run tribute by sister of Stevenage man who lost MND battle

PUBLISHED: 06:58 24 October 2019

Kerry Everett took part in the Great South Run to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association in memory of her brother Scott. Picture courtesy of Kerry Everett.

Kerry Everett took part in the Great South Run to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association in memory of her brother Scott. Picture courtesy of Kerry Everett.

The sister of a Stevenage man who lost his battle with motor neurone disease earlier this year took part in Sunday's Great South Run in his memory.

Scott Everett was diagnosed with MND in March 2017 and died in July this year, aged just 48, leaving behind his wife Catherine and daughters seven-year-old Anna and five-year-old Evie.

His sister Kerry took two hours nine minutes to complete the 10-mile Great South Run in Southsea, raising more than £1,600 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

She said: "It was a beautiful day - a bit chilly, which is good for running.

"Thank you so much to everyone for your support, donations, words of encouragement and offers to help raise awareness of motor neurone disease.

"The Great South Run was amazing - with wonderful support around the course - and I'm happy with my pace. I've signed up to do it again next year."

