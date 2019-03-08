Sister of Stevenage man who lost MND battle will take on Great South Run in his memory

Kerry is taking part in the Great South Run in October to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association in memory of her brother Scott. Picture courtesy of Kerry Everett. Archant

The sister of a man who battled motor neurone disease for more than two years before leaving behind his wife and two young children says she will spend the rest of her life raising money for research into this horrific disease in his memory.

Kerry Everett says she will spend the rest of her life raising awareness and funds in her brother Scott's name. Picture courtesy of Kerry Everett. Kerry Everett says she will spend the rest of her life raising awareness and funds in her brother Scott's name. Picture courtesy of Kerry Everett.

In March 2017 Stevenage's Scott Everett was diagnosed with progressive bulbar palsy, which affects speech and swallowing before spreading to the rest of the body, and was given up to three years to live.

In a bid to slow progression of the disease, Scott had stem cell treatment in Moscow in September 2017, after a Go Fund Me appeal raised the £30,000 needed to pay the medical bill.

He responded well to the treatment and his symptoms were stabilised for a few months, giving Scott the chance to enjoy family time with his wife Catherine and daughters Anna and Evie, now aged seven and four.

Then the disease continued to slowly rob Scott of his ability to do previously simple tasks and he was left needing 24/7 care. He died on July 19, aged just 48, with his funeral held last week.

Scott's sister, Kerry, said: "As a family we are heartbroken. My amazingly brave, warrior of a big brother passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loving family."

Kerry will be taking on the Great South Run in October to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association in his memory.

She said: "I will live the rest of my life raising funds in Scott's name for research into, and awareness of, this horrendous disease.

"Imagine you're not able to lift your hand to scratch an itch, you're not able to pick up a glass of water that's next to you, and you're not able to ask for help because you've lost the ability to speak, swallow and eventually breathe. This is the reality of living with motor neurone disease, which is a neurological, degenerative, terminal illness. This was the reality for my brother.

"Every day is a challenge for anyone who has been diagnosed with MND and for their family. The emotional, physical and financial stresses are immense. The Motor Neurone Disease Association does a fantastic job helping families, raising awareness and investing in much-needed research to find a cure.

"Any donation you're able to give will go in Scott's name to fund research into finding a cure."

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Kerry-Everett.