'He will be with me' for Great South Run says sister of Stevenage man who lost MND battle

PUBLISHED: 14:11 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 07 October 2019

Kerry Everett is taking part in the Great South Run to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association in memory of her brother Scott. Picture courtesy of Kerry Everett.

Kerry Everett is taking part in the Great South Run to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association in memory of her brother Scott. Picture courtesy of Kerry Everett.

The sister of a Stevenage man who lost his battle with motor neurone disease says she knows he will be with her in spirit when she takes on the Great South Run in his memory.

Scott Everett was diagnosed with MND in March 2017 and died in July this year, aged just 48, leaving behind his wife Catherine and daughters seven-year-old Anna and five-year-old Evie.

His sister Kerry is taking on the Great South Run on Sunday, October 20, to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

She said: "My race pack has arrived. I know Scott's going to be with me on the day as I've got his birthday in my race number."

She added: "Thank you so much to everyone who has donated so far. Every penny will go into research to find a cure for MND. It's too late for Scott, but it will help people to come who get the awful diagnosis."

Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Kerry-Everett to donate.

