Offley restaurant to close after 13 years

A restaurant that has served the Offley community for over a decade has announced it has permanently closed.

Offley Oriental - a restaurant that specialised in Chinese, Thai and Malaysian dishes - announced the news via e-mail.

The ownership made three attempts to purchase the freehold of the restaurant over the last 13 years, but these were ultimately unsuccessful.

Following a recent rent increase, they say that running the business has become untenable.

Within the email, Jack and Ting Gao said: "First of all we would like to take this opportunity to thank all of you for all the support you have given us in the past 13 years.

"With sadness, we have to close the doors permanently. It has been a great pleasure serving our food to you over the past 13 years.

"Once again, we would like to say a big thank you to all of you and hope we meet again someday somewhere!"