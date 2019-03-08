Advanced search

Commemorative memorial unveiled in Great Offley for WWII plane crash victims

PUBLISHED: 17:37 23 July 2019

The day's attendees pose with the new memorial. Picture: Alan Millard

A commemorative stone was unveiled in Great Offley at the weekend, memorialising those killed in a nearby aircraft crash 75 years ago.

On July 18, 1944, a Lancaster Bomber crashed into West End Farm, Offley, killing all on board and three residents. And 75 years on, the event has been commemorated at the crash site with a memorial service.

More than 40 people attended Sunday's event, which was led by county and district councillor David Barnard, members of the armed forces and Angela Richardson, the person who pushed for the plaque installation.

Commissioned by Offley Memorials, the memorial was made in just two weeks.

Hayley Ayres, director of Offley Memorials, said: "The emblem is particularly intricate and has been painstakingly hand-painted.

"Being the seventh generation of our family to live in Offley it was a huge honour to be commissioned to make this memorial."

A previous attempt to get a permanent tribute installed was rebuffed by Offley Parish Council in 2014.

