Campaign launched in Hitchin aims to celebrate Black British history

PUBLISHED: 08:29 19 August 2020

The 100 Great Black Britons campaign aims to celebrate the breadth of contribution Black Britons have made to society. Picture: Archant

Archant

A visual campaign that aims to celebrate the achievements of Black British people throughout this country’s history has made its way to Hitchin.

Posters explaining the role some Black Brits have played throughout history, from Mary Seacole, Lenny Henry or Stormzy, has been organised by local resident Edward Selby and shared by Christchurch in Bedford Road.

100 Great Black Britons was first thought of by Patrick Vernon OBE, a cultural historian, Windrush campaigner and former councillor.

Inspired by Radio One DJ Clara Amfo’s impassioned speech on Black Lives Matter, Edward says his only aim was to “raise awareness of the positive impact of Black people in our nation’s history”.

“I wanted to get away from the negativity that was seen after the death of George Floyd,” he said.

“This is for everyone and it has been widely supported.”

The posters are available to view at Christchurch and a school project has also been launched to help children create a fun and unique project that celebrates Black history. You can enter at www.100greatblackbritons.co.uk

