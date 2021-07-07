Emergency services at scene of Stevenage crash

Published: 4:48 PM July 7, 2021 Updated: 5:08 PM July 7, 2021

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Calder Way - Credit: Supplied

Police officers are currently attending a two-vehicle collision in the Great Ashby area of Stevenage.

The force were informed of the incident just after 3.35pm in Calder Way, which involved two cars. One person is reported to be injured and is being extracted from their vehicle by firefighters.

The fire service is an attendance after a crash in Calder Way, Great Ashby - Credit: Supplied

Two fire engines from Stevenage Fire Station are currently at the scene alongside the ambulance service.

More information as we get it.