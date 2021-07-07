Emergency services at scene of Stevenage crash
Published: 4:48 PM July 7, 2021 Updated: 5:08 PM July 7, 2021
- Credit: Supplied
Police officers are currently attending a two-vehicle collision in the Great Ashby area of Stevenage.
The force were informed of the incident just after 3.35pm in Calder Way, which involved two cars. One person is reported to be injured and is being extracted from their vehicle by firefighters.
Two fire engines from Stevenage Fire Station are currently at the scene alongside the ambulance service.
More information as we get it.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus