Online community unites for young family who endured Stevenage dog attack

PUBLISHED: 12:31 13 August 2020

An online collection has already raised more than £1,100 for the victims of a dog attack in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

An online collection has already raised more than £1,100 for the victims of a dog attack in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Archant

Stevenage’s community spirit has shone through, as an online fundraising collection for the young victims of a dog attack in Great Ashby raised more than £1,100 in two days.

Organised by Great Ashby resident Louise Caslake, the fundraiser was set up two days ago and has already smashed its initial £200 target.

Although she has never met Josie and her two sons, who suffered “significant” facial injuries in a dog attack on Monday, Louise insisted she wanted to do something that would put a smile on their faces.

Louise said: “As a fellow mum, I contacted Josie and asked if she would be OK with me doing this. We speak daily now.

“I’ve never done anything like this before, and the fact it’s well over £1,000 means we could get them a little holiday or something.

“It’s just a shame something so awful has happened. I wish Josie and her boys the best in their recovery.”

To donate to the fundraiser, go to: uk.gofundme.com/f/josie-amp-her-boys

