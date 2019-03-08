Great Ashby Community Centre targeted by burglars

Burglars have targeted a Stevenage community centre, smashing a window to gain entry.

Hertfordshire police say a burglary took place at Great Ashby Community Centre in Whitehorse Lane sometime between 5pm on Sunday and 7am on Monday. Nothing has been reported as stolen.

Terry Tyler, a member of Great Ashby Community Council, said: "I'm so disappointed that our community centre has been burgled, especially as someone who works to keep our centre as clean and tidy as I can.

"CCTV coverage for the whole site is long overdue and I fully support the community council's objective to install it.

"The community centre, Busy Bees and Budgens do have some CCTV coverage, which I hope will help the police catch the culprits."

If you have any information, CCTV or dash cam footage, call Hertfordshire police on 101 quoting 41/83983/19.