Family pay tribute to Stevenage motorcyclist who died in Graveley crash

The family of a motorcyclist who lost his life in a collision in Graveley last week have paid tribute to the "lovely, kind and friendly" father, grandfather and husband.

Anthony Perry, known as Tony or Big Tone, was riding his motorbike on his usual route to work when he was in a collision with a car in Graveley Lane just after 6.45am on Monday, August 12.

He sustained serious injuries which sadly proved fatal.

The 64-year-old lived in Stevenage with his wife and together they have three grown up children.

He was also a wonderful grandfather to eight grandchildren aged between two and 20.

Tony grew up in Tottenham, London, with his sister and parents - but they all moved to Stevenage when he was just nine.

He had a wide circle of friends from all over and his family say he was "very loved and will be sorely missed" by all who knew him.

The dad-of-three's love of motorbikes started when he was much younger. Over time he became a very experienced biker and had several advanced training courses under his belt.

He enjoyed going out riding with his friends, who were also fellow motorbike enthusiasts.

In a statement released by police, Tony's friends and family said: "He was a lovely, kind, friendly and approachable family man, who loved nothing more than spending time and weekends away with his family.

"If the weather was good he would always look to take his bike out for a run.

"He will be a sorely missed husband, father, brother and grandad.

"He means everything and more to his family and friends. He also loved and was loved by everyone that had the honour of knowing or meeting him."

The family kindly ask that they are now given privacy to grieve.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit are still appealing for witnesses and information following the fatal collision.

Anyone with information should call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference ISR 102 of 12 August.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.