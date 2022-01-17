Golfers raise £11k to help sick children and dying patients
- Credit: Courtesy of Pauline Humphrey
Golfers have raised more than £11,000 for two initiatives aimed at improving patient experience at Lister Hospital in Stevenage.
The ladies section at Chesfield Downs Golf and Country Club in Graveley has raised £11, 241.81 for Lister's Magic of Play and Butterfly Volunteer Service through various activities in 2021, including a golf day, raffles, cake sales and competitions.
Lady captain, Pauline Humphrey, said: "The generosity of everyone taking part has been amazing, and the target of £5,000 has been smashed beyond all expectations.
"The Butterfly Volunteer Service does an amazing job supporting patients at end of life, and ensuring nobody dies alone.
"Magic of Play puts smiles back on the faces of sick children by providing toys and activities for them during their stay in hospital.
"During the pandemic, these initiatives need our support more than ever and it was fantastic we could help."
