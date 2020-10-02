Graveley’s annual community cycle ride keeps 16-year streak going with virtual event

A Graveley cycling “legend”, who has been pushing herself to raise money for Garden House Hospice Care for 16 years, has completed her first virtual event to keep the fundraising streak going.

Kerry Duggan has been organising community bike rides since 2004, and completed the latest one last month.

The virtual event saw participation from all ages, including pupils from a Graveley Primary School.

The children cycled 32 miles and raised £900, which was added to the fundraising pot, totalling a whopping £3,095 in aid of Garden House Hospice Care.

Kerry said: “I am thrilled to have raised so much money this year for Garden House Hospice Care. It is such a worthwhile cause. I am so grateful for all those that rose to the challenge, including all the children, to keep this great event going. See you all next year.”

To support Kerry’s ride visit justgiving.com/fundraising/kerry-duggan10.