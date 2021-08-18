Annual cycle ride back in Graveley for 17th year

Published: 5:18 PM August 18, 2021

There was a huge turnout for the annual charity cycle ride in Graveley, organised by Kerry Duggan - Credit: Courtesy of Kerry Duggan

A charity champion from Graveley has been thanked for her contribution to "improving the lives of others", after hosting her 17th annual fundraiser.

Local legend Kerry Duggan hosts her community bike ride each year. This year saw the 17th event in aid Garden House Hospice Care.

Eighty-one cyclists donned their Lycra to take part in the 30-mile route around Hertfordshire, with an aim of raising over £4,000.

Starting at the George and Dragon in Graveley High Street, the route was supported by other pubs which acted as important check points on the riders' journey.

The support didn’t stop there. Children Abigail, Julia and Christian Smith set up a special ice cream stall for the participants, raising a whopping £100!

The event this year was dedicated to marshal Keith Papworth, who supported the event for years after losing his wife at the hospice 10 years ago, and who sadly died this year.

Not only did he marshal at the event, but he regularly drove his beloved Harley Davidson motorcycle as lead rider.

Richard Harbon, head of events at the hospice, commented: “Kerry is just amazing. Every year for the last 17 years she has put on a fantastic community bike ride that raises thousands of pounds for Garden House Hospice Care.

"The smiles on the faces of all that took part tells the story of what a great event this is.

"Thank you to all that supported this event and took part and in particular Kerry for all she has done to improve the lives of so many people. “

To donate to Kerry’s 17th annual ride, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/kerry-duggan12.

Feeling inspired by Kerry’s ride? The hospice’s cycling event Pedal for Pounds is back for 2021, with 30, 50 and 100-mile routes available to take part in on Sunday, September 12.

Starting and finishing at Letchworth Hall Hotel, the event takes the scenic routes around the countryside.

To register, go to ghhospicecare.org.uk or call 01462 679540.