Spate of graffiti "ruining Stevenage"

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 11:40 AM December 16, 2021
The graffiti tags 'PAW' and 'S6' have cropped up in and around the Bedwell and Shephall areas of Stevenage

The graffiti tags 'PAW' and 'S6' have cropped up in and around the Bedwell and Shephall areas of Stevenage, a resident reported - Credit: Supplied

A concerned resident has shared their disgust over recent "scrawlings" of graffiti that have been popping up in Stevenage.

Tags 'PAW' and 'S6' have cropped up in and around the Bedwell and Shephall areas, which our reader says is "ruining Stevenage".

The resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, has said that police have been unable to take further action unless the "artist" is caught in the act.

They hope that people living in these areas can keep an eye out, and to report any sightings to the police, as well as logging any new graffiti to Stevenage Borough Council via their online portal.

A spokesperson for SBC said: "We are removing the graffiti as quickly as we can and have advised the resident to liaise with the police on the matter."

Herts police have also been contacted for comment.

Herts Live News
Stevenage News

