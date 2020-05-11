Advanced search

Anti–government graffiti left in Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 10:40 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:45 11 May 2020

The graffiti was discovered by a passerby in Bancroft, Hitchin. Picture: Andrew Green/Twitter

Archant

A graffiti message that challenges the government’s updated coronavirus response measures has been left on a busy Hitchin street.

The message, which is a play on the government’s rule-of-three slogan, reads: ‘Go to work, catch the virus, protect the billionaires,’ and is a clear challenge to the measures proposed by Boris Johnson yesterday evening.

The words have been left on the PIP consultation centre, in Bancroft, and were discovered by a passer-by this morning,

The act of vandalism follows the Prime Minister’s address to the nation yesterday, where he revealed his conditional plan to gradually reopen the country.

A new, 5-tier COVID-19 alert system has been implemented and will be used to determine the freedoms allowed to the public and measure the UK’s progress in the fight against coronavirus.

Previously, the government slogan was: ‘Stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives’. The new message will read: ‘Stay alert, control the virus, save lives’.

Further details on the lockdown are expected to be announced later today, as the Prime Minister is due to address parliament.

