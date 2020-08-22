Graffiti artist brightens up Stevenage underpass with imaginative murals
PUBLISHED: 17:38 22 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:38 22 August 2020
Archant
A busy pedestrian subway in Stevenage has been repainted with colourful designs by a talented graffiti and mural artist.
The underpass near Monkswood Way’s Asda has been transformed by Mark Tanti, who wanted to showcase his talents in a community project.
Mark lives in Stevenage and set up his company Demograffix in 2007 - a graffiti art service - after completing a degree in public and community art at Greenwich University.
He said: “I have been a resident artist in Stevenage for many years now, starting off as a Digswell artist at Fairlands Farmhouse in Fairlands Valley Park, and now a member of the Stevenage Arts Society and Herts Visual Arts.
“My aim is to brighten up the underpasses, as this will improve people’s mental health and enrich their lives.
“I hope to encourage more people to use the underpasses and benefit from the public artwork turning towns into public art galleries. This will attract people to the towns to see the artwork and will help local economies.
You may also want to watch:
“The public response so far has been amazing. People have expressed great joy and appreciation for the work, and also say they wish to see more around town.”
People have taken to Facebook to express their delight at the new public artwork, repeatedly describing it as “awesome”. One person said: “I love the concept of brightening up the streets,” and another added: “I think all the underpasses need to be painted like this.”
Phil Bibby, Hertfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and environment, said: “It’s fantastic that a local artist has offered his time to brighten up this busy pedestrian subway in the town.
“The new design makes the subway feel brighter and more welcoming, which is great news for the many people who use it every day.”
The county council’s highways team has painted over the new designs with a clear graffiti-proof covering to help keep them in good condition.
The redecoration is part of a programme of works to brighten and improve pedestrian subways across Hertfordshire to make walking and cycling more attractive options for residents.
For more about Mark’s community work, follow his Demograffix Facebook page.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.