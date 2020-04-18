Advanced search

Essential GP and dental appointments remain available in Herts during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 08:00 23 April 2020

Doctor Prag Moodley, a Stevenage GP and chairman of the East and North Hertfordshire CCG, is encouraging people to continue to seek medical help during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: NHS.

Doctor Prag Moodley, a Stevenage GP and chairman of the East and North Hertfordshire CCG, is encouraging people to continue to seek medical help during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: NHS.

Archant

Essential NHS services remain available to everyone who needs them during the coronavirus pandemic, a leading Herts GP is keen to emphasise.

Doctor Prag Moodley - a Stevenage GP and chairman of the East and North Hertfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group, which plans and buys the county’s health services - said: “We know people are protecting themselves and others from the coronavirus by staying at home and following government guidelines. However, it’s important to remember the NHS is still here for you and your family if you need us.

“No–one should be put off contacting their GP practice or dentist if they are concerned about their general health or have a symptom which needs checking out. Don’t let worries about catching Covid-19 stop you from seeking advice.

“Your local surgeries have made arrangements for telephone and video appointments and, when it’s necessary, face-to-face appointments can still be carried out with a GP or nurse in a way that is safe for patients and staff.”

If you are concerned you have Covid-19 symptoms, do not visit a health setting. Call 111 or visit 111.nhs.uk/service/COVID-19 for advice and information.

You may also want to watch:

Dr Moodley explained: “All of our local NHS services - including GP surgeries, hospitals and community services - are working with their national counterparts to meet the needs of people who are very ill with covid-19, while ensuring all other important health needs are still met.” To do this, temporary changes have been made to services.

GP appointments are via phone or video, with face-to-face appointments only if essential. Get in touch with your surgery if you have a health concern.

If you have a dental emergency during your surgery’s usual opening hours, get in touch with your surgery directly. If it is out of hours, consult NHS 111 online or by phone.

Stevenage’s Lister Hospital has a visitor ban, but A&E patients can take one person if needed.

Lister is no longer treating minor injuries or illnesses, so the Urgent Care Centre at Welwyn Garden City’s New QEII Hospital has increased staffing.

Planned and non-urgent surgery has been cancelled and some health screening checks postponed, unless very urgent.

Patients can order repeat prescriptions without going to their GP surgery, and can collect them directly from a pharmacy.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Homeless community removed from Stevenage hotel due to ‘serious abuse of staff’

The individuals were housed in the hotel by East Herts District Council at the end of March. Picture: Google

‘Very worrying’ – Data reveals more than half of Hertfordshire’s COVID–19 deaths are care home residents

More than half of the county's recorded COVID-19 deaths have been care home residents. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

East of England ambulance worker dies after positive COVID-19 test

Barry England, who worked for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, has sadly died. Picture: Archant

Private Hitchin hospital teams up with NHS during COVID–19 crisis

Pinehill Hospital in Hitchin: Picture: Ramsay Health Care

Changes to funeral services and cemeteries in Stevenage due to coronavirus

There are new rules for funerals and cemetary visiting in Stevenage during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Homeless community removed from Stevenage hotel due to ‘serious abuse of staff’

The individuals were housed in the hotel by East Herts District Council at the end of March. Picture: Google

‘Very worrying’ – Data reveals more than half of Hertfordshire’s COVID–19 deaths are care home residents

More than half of the county's recorded COVID-19 deaths have been care home residents. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

East of England ambulance worker dies after positive COVID-19 test

Barry England, who worked for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, has sadly died. Picture: Archant

Private Hitchin hospital teams up with NHS during COVID–19 crisis

Pinehill Hospital in Hitchin: Picture: Ramsay Health Care

Changes to funeral services and cemeteries in Stevenage due to coronavirus

There are new rules for funerals and cemetary visiting in Stevenage during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the The Comet

Essential GP and dental appointments remain available in Herts during coronavirus pandemic

Doctor Prag Moodley, a Stevenage GP and chairman of the East and North Hertfordshire CCG, is encouraging people to continue to seek medical help during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: NHS.

Watch squirrels go nuts for retired Hitchin teacher’s NHS themed obstacle course

Hitchin's Steve Barley poses with his NHS themed obstacle course for squirrels. Picture: Steve Barley

Hitchin rotary club appeal as national charities estimate £4bn worth of funding shortfall

The Hitchin Hard Half Marathon has been cancelled this year, meaning Rotary Club Hitchin Tilehouse will lose out on a big fundraiser. Picture: Martin Wootton

COVID-19 lifestyle changes can help to repair our climate – but will they continue once the outbreak is over?

CO2 emissions are down by 40-60% due to the COVID-19 crisis. Picture: Supplied

Stevenage pensioner inspired by Captain Tom Moore steps up for 2.6 Challenge

Anne Coffin is completing 5,750 steps in support of the Mascular Society: Picture: Supplied
Drive 24