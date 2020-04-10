Advanced search

Letchworth train workers give Easter eggs to Stevenage NHS staff

PUBLISHED: 08:32 13 April 2020

Letchworth Distribution Centre manager Sarah Collett loads up a van with Easter egg donations. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.

Letchworth Distribution Centre manager Sarah Collett loads up a van with Easter egg donations. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.

Archant

Staff at a Letchworth train distribution centre have donated thousands of Easter eggs to hospitals in Stevenage, Huntingdon, Luton and Bedford, as a thank you to NHS staff.

Pawel Ceglewski, distribution and maintenance operator at GTR's Letchworth Distribution Centre, loads up a van with Easter egg donations. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.Pawel Ceglewski, distribution and maintenance operator at GTR's Letchworth Distribution Centre, loads up a van with Easter egg donations. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.

Govia Thameslink Railway’s distribution support coordinator Stan Cooper wanted to show his appreciation to fellow key workers at Hinchingbrooke, Lister, Luton and Dunstable and Bedford hospitals this Easter bank holiday.

So on Thursday, him and his colleagues gave each hospital five hampers with around 200 eggs in them, plus two boxes of around 1,200 small eggs along with a large Easter egg.

The 58-year-old, who lives in Letchworth and has worked on the railway for about six years, said: “It’s good to be able to show our appreciation for all they do.”

His distribution centre manager Sarah Collett ordered the eggs and created the hampers. Sarah, who has worked on the railway for over 30 years, also delivered hampers to her local Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Dave Murphy, of GTR's Letchworth Distribution Centre, delivers eggs to Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.Dave Murphy, of GTR's Letchworth Distribution Centre, delivers eggs to Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.

Sarah, who is a mum of two and grandmother of two, said: “I spoke to quite a few people from the NHS about delivering the eggs and they were so grateful.

“They’re just doing an amazing job. We’re key workers as well, but what they’re doing is just unbelievable.

“They do deserve these hampers because they are working so hard. It’s not a lot but it’s something to keep them going and something to show we care.

Nick Carver, chief executive of the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust that runs Lister Hospital, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of both individuals and businesses in our community, who continue to send messages of support, and offers of goods and services.

GTR's Letchworth Distribution Centre manager Sarah Collett loads up a van with Easter egg donations. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.GTR's Letchworth Distribution Centre manager Sarah Collett loads up a van with Easter egg donations. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.

“On behalf of our staff, I wish to say thank you to Govia Thameslink Railway for their support – it means so much in these unprecedented times to know you are behind us.”

If a member of the public or a business would like to make a donation to the trust you can email charity.enh-tr@nhs.net or call 01438 285182.

They are also collecting donations via the #HereForEachOther appeal, which will be used to support staff at this time, as well as fund extra equipment and services to the benefit of both patients and staff. To make a donation of £5 text HERE4EACHOTHER to 70085.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Thank you for your care: Our tribute to NHS staff and carers in Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth

NHS staff, carers and key workers were featured in the Comet to thank them for their hard work. Pictures: Supplied

Arrests made in connection with string of burglaries in Stevenage

A man and a woman from Stevenage have been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in the town.

Letchworth train workers give Easter eggs to Stevenage NHS staff

Letchworth Distribution Centre manager Sarah Collett loads up a van with Easter egg donations. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.

National charity with hospices in Beds and Cambs could be forced to cut end of life services

Sue Ryder St Johns Hospice could be affected by the funding shortfall. Picture: Sue Ryder St John's Hospice

GALLERY: CCTV ‘calendar of crime’ to tackle persistent theft at Stevenage Tesco store

Police wish to speak to this man relating to a robbery on April 9

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Thank you for your care: Our tribute to NHS staff and carers in Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth

NHS staff, carers and key workers were featured in the Comet to thank them for their hard work. Pictures: Supplied

Arrests made in connection with string of burglaries in Stevenage

A man and a woman from Stevenage have been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in the town.

Letchworth train workers give Easter eggs to Stevenage NHS staff

Letchworth Distribution Centre manager Sarah Collett loads up a van with Easter egg donations. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.

National charity with hospices in Beds and Cambs could be forced to cut end of life services

Sue Ryder St Johns Hospice could be affected by the funding shortfall. Picture: Sue Ryder St John's Hospice

GALLERY: CCTV ‘calendar of crime’ to tackle persistent theft at Stevenage Tesco store

Police wish to speak to this man relating to a robbery on April 9

Latest from the The Comet

Letchworth train workers give Easter eggs to Stevenage NHS staff

Letchworth Distribution Centre manager Sarah Collett loads up a van with Easter egg donations. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.

Books: Top reads for #stayathome during UK coronavirus lockdown

Doctor Zhivago

National charity with hospices in Beds and Cambs could be forced to cut end of life services

Sue Ryder St Johns Hospice could be affected by the funding shortfall. Picture: Sue Ryder St John's Hospice

Appeal to support Herts air ambulance during coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus lockdown will give you plenty of time to come up with a fundraising idea to support the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust. Picture: NHDC

Thank you for your care: Our tribute to NHS staff and carers in Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth

NHS staff, carers and key workers were featured in the Comet to thank them for their hard work. Pictures: Supplied
Drive 24