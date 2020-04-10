Letchworth train workers give Easter eggs to Stevenage NHS staff

Letchworth Distribution Centre manager Sarah Collett loads up a van with Easter egg donations. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.

Staff at a Letchworth train distribution centre have donated thousands of Easter eggs to hospitals in Stevenage, Huntingdon, Luton and Bedford, as a thank you to NHS staff.

Pawel Ceglewski, distribution and maintenance operator at GTR's Letchworth Distribution Centre, loads up a van with Easter egg donations. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.

Govia Thameslink Railway’s distribution support coordinator Stan Cooper wanted to show his appreciation to fellow key workers at Hinchingbrooke, Lister, Luton and Dunstable and Bedford hospitals this Easter bank holiday.

So on Thursday, him and his colleagues gave each hospital five hampers with around 200 eggs in them, plus two boxes of around 1,200 small eggs along with a large Easter egg.

The 58-year-old, who lives in Letchworth and has worked on the railway for about six years, said: “It’s good to be able to show our appreciation for all they do.”

His distribution centre manager Sarah Collett ordered the eggs and created the hampers. Sarah, who has worked on the railway for over 30 years, also delivered hampers to her local Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Dave Murphy, of GTR's Letchworth Distribution Centre, delivers eggs to Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.

Sarah, who is a mum of two and grandmother of two, said: “I spoke to quite a few people from the NHS about delivering the eggs and they were so grateful.

“They’re just doing an amazing job. We’re key workers as well, but what they’re doing is just unbelievable.

“They do deserve these hampers because they are working so hard. It’s not a lot but it’s something to keep them going and something to show we care.

Nick Carver, chief executive of the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust that runs Lister Hospital, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of both individuals and businesses in our community, who continue to send messages of support, and offers of goods and services.

GTR's Letchworth Distribution Centre manager Sarah Collett loads up a van with Easter egg donations. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway. GTR's Letchworth Distribution Centre manager Sarah Collett loads up a van with Easter egg donations. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.

“On behalf of our staff, I wish to say thank you to Govia Thameslink Railway for their support – it means so much in these unprecedented times to know you are behind us.”

If a member of the public or a business would like to make a donation to the trust you can email charity.enh-tr@nhs.net or call 01438 285182.

They are also collecting donations via the #HereForEachOther appeal, which will be used to support staff at this time, as well as fund extra equipment and services to the benefit of both patients and staff. To make a donation of £5 text HERE4EACHOTHER to 70085.