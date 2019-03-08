Stevenage station bake sale raises more than £700 for Prince’s Trust

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 08:28 11 September 2019

A bake sale at Stevenage Railway Station on Friday raised more than £700 for the Prince's Trust. Picture: GTR.

A bake sale at Stevenage Railway Station on Friday raised £732.55 for youth charity the Prince's Trust.

The Prince's Trust helps 11 to 30-year-olds unemployed or struggling at school to transform their lives.

Govia Thameslink Railway offers work experience to young people engaged with the charity.

Paula Hillard, engagement manager at GTR, said: "We believe everyone should have the chance to embark on a stable and rewarding career.

"Today, far too many young people are struggling to find work and are giving up hope for the future.

"Working with the Prince's Trust allows us to provide these young people with an opportunity to find fulfilling roles on the railway." Stevenage station manager Marc Edwards said: "It's nice for the staff to give back to the Prince's Trust, who have given so much to young people. Many of these young people have in turn given so much to Govia Thameslink Railway."

