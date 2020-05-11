Advanced search

Government releases more detail on next steps of ‘Stay Alert’ coronavirus plan

PUBLISHED: 14:45 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 11 May 2020

More detail on the new 'Stay Alert' coronavirus plan has been released by the government. Picture: Press Association

The government has released further details of its provisional plan to reopen parts of society from lockdown later this week, following Boris Johnson’s address to the nation.

In a document published on the gov.uk website, the government has set out nine new points to aid the public’s understanding of what is and isn’t allowed during lockdown.

It starts by clarifying that people and employers should “stay safe in public spaces and workplaces by following ‘COVID-19 secure guidelines’.” The government says this will allow those to return to work who cannot work from home, and encourage vulnerable children and children of key workers to go to school or childcare.

It goes further to say: “It is still not permitted to leave your house to visit friends and family in their home. The government is looking at how to facilitate greater contact with close family or friends, and will explain how this can be done safely in the coming weeks.”

Face coverings, such as masks, are also mentioned in the new document, saying they can be used to “help us protect each other and reduce the spread of disease if you are in an enclosed space where social distancing isn’t possible.”

The importance of social distancing measures and hand washing is also reiterated for whenever you leave home, but more freedoms are expected on Wednesday, May 13.

Now, the government is advising you can “exercise outside as often as you wish and from Wednesday 13 May, you can also sit and rest outside – exercise or recreation can be alone, with members of your household, or with one other person from outside your household, while keeping two metres apart at all times.

“From Wednesday 13 May, you may drive to outdoor publicly accessible open spaces irrespective of distance, but should follow social distancing guidance whilst you are there.”

In line with the Prime Minister’s address yesterday, the police will be given the power to enforce higher fines for those breaking lockdown rules from Wednesday.

If the police believe you have broken the law – or if you refuse to follow their instructions enforcing the law – an officer may issue you with a fixed penalty notice for £100 – doubling with each repeated breach up to a maximum of £3,200.

Read the full document at gov.uk/government/publications/staying-alert-and-safe-social-distancing

