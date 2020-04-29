North Herts domestic abuse support group sees spike in referrals

The Stevenage Borough Council-backed initiative has seen a 40 per cent rise in referrals. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council Archant

A domestic abuse support group that operates across North Hertfordshire has reported a sharp rise in the number of referrals to its service this month after the government imposed lockdown was initiated.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Survivors Against Domestic Abuse, which helps domestic abuse victims across North Herts, has seen an referrals to their service increase by 40 per cent, alongside a 50 per cent rise in the number of people using their safe space accomodation since the start of April.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Sharon Taylor, leader of Stevenage Borough Council and chair of SADA, said: “Sadly, a rise in domestic abuse is another terrible cost of the pandemic.

“We want to make it clear that domestic abuse will never be tolerated, no matter how unusual or difficult these times are. SADA will continue to offer help and advice to anyone who needs it.”

In response to this rise, SADA has secured three additional safe spaces for domestic abuse survivors in our area.

To speak to a dedicated domestic abuse support worker, please call SADA on 01438 242666.