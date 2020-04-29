Advanced search

North Herts domestic abuse support group sees spike in referrals

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 29 April 2020

The Stevenage Borough Council-backed initiative has seen a 40 per cent rise in referrals.

The Stevenage Borough Council-backed initiative has seen a 40 per cent rise in referrals. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

A domestic abuse support group that operates across North Hertfordshire has reported a sharp rise in the number of referrals to its service this month after the government imposed lockdown was initiated.

Survivors Against Domestic Abuse, which helps domestic abuse victims across North Herts, has seen an referrals to their service increase by 40 per cent, alongside a 50 per cent rise in the number of people using their safe space accomodation since the start of April.

Cllr Sharon Taylor, leader of Stevenage Borough Council and chair of SADA, said: “Sadly, a rise in domestic abuse is another terrible cost of the pandemic.

“We want to make it clear that domestic abuse will never be tolerated, no matter how unusual or difficult these times are. SADA will continue to offer help and advice to anyone who needs it.”

In response to this rise, SADA has secured three additional safe spaces for domestic abuse survivors in our area.

To speak to a dedicated domestic abuse support worker, please call SADA on 01438 242666.

