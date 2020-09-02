Bim Afolami MP calls on Hitchin and Harpenden businesses to join government’s Kickstart scheme

Bim Afolami MP is calling on Hitchin and Harpenden businesses to sign up to the Government's 'Kickstart' scheme. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Bim Afolami MP has called on the businesses of Hitchin and Harpenden to sign up to the government’s new ‘Kickstart’ scheme for young people.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The £2 billion initiative has been designed to help people aged between 16 and 24 into employment following the coronavirus pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

Under the scheme, that looks set to launch next December, employers that sign up will be able to offer youngsters who are claiming Universal Credit a six-month work placement that is fully funded by the government.

Those on the Kickstart scheme will have their national minimum wage, National Insurance and pension contributions paid for by central government – up to 25 hours per week.

Mr Afolami said: “We cannot allow young people to be left behind as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and schemes like this will be vital for creating jobs and giving young people the skills to access them.

“I’m delighted the government are putting young people are the heart of its plans to build back stronger after the pandemic and hope as many as possible in Hitchin and Harpenden are able to take part.”