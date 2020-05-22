Herts care homes’ £13m funding boost in battle against coronavirus

Care homes across Hertfordshire are set to receive £13 million in government funding to control the spread of coronavirus infections.

Throughout the COVID–19 pandemic, there has been increasing concern about the number of care home residents and staff who have contracted the virus.

The latest figures in Hertfordshire, heard at Herts County Council’s cabinet meeting on May 18, show that in Herts there have been 206 coronavirus–related deaths in care homes.

In total, that’s more than one in four of all COVID–19 deaths in the county, without including care home residents who died in a hospital setting.

The new funding, which forms part of a £600 million national package, will be distributed by HCC to individual care homes in our county.

Each home will receive the equivalent of £1000 per bed – to be paid in two instalments.

Cllr Richard Roberts, executive member for adult care and health, praised the initiative and said funding would be passed on “immediately”.

He said: “I think this is a very positive input of cash into the care system – and specifically around cleanliness and helping care homes to help their residents to stay safe.”

Cllr Roberts also expressed his deepest sympathy for those who had lost loved ones during the pandemic – particularly the large numbers of frail elderly, some in care homes some in the community.

He said the number of deaths in care homes in the county appeared to have “dropped right down” in the past week or so – after appearing to peak two or three weeks ago.

But he stressed that there was still a need to be vigilant across all care home providers.