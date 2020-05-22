Advanced search

Herts care homes’ £13m funding boost in battle against coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 13:33 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:33 22 May 2020

Care homes across Hertfordshire are receiving £13m as part of a government fund to control COVID-19. Picture: Archant

Care homes across Hertfordshire are receiving £13m as part of a government fund to control COVID-19. Picture: Archant

Dean Mitchell

Care homes across Hertfordshire are set to receive £13 million in government funding to control the spread of coronavirus infections.

Throughout the COVID–19 pandemic, there has been increasing concern about the number of care home residents and staff who have contracted the virus.

The latest figures in Hertfordshire, heard at Herts County Council’s cabinet meeting on May 18, show that in Herts there have been 206 coronavirus–related deaths in care homes.

In total, that’s more than one in four of all COVID–19 deaths in the county, without including care home residents who died in a hospital setting.

The new funding, which forms part of a £600 million national package, will be distributed by HCC to individual care homes in our county.

You may also want to watch:

Each home will receive the equivalent of £1000 per bed – to be paid in two instalments.

Cllr Richard Roberts, executive member for adult care and health, praised the initiative and said funding would be passed on “immediately”.

He said: “I think this is a very positive input of cash into the care system – and specifically around cleanliness and helping care homes to help their residents to stay safe.”

Cllr Roberts also expressed his deepest sympathy for those who had lost loved ones during the pandemic – particularly the large numbers of frail elderly, some in care homes some in the community.

He said the number of deaths in care homes in the county appeared to have “dropped right down” in the past week or so – after appearing to peak two or three weeks ago.

But he stressed that there was still a need to be vigilant across all care home providers.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stevenage Borough Council could be at risk of bankruptcy amid coronavirus losses

Council leader Sharon Taylor said a Section 114 notice is

North Herts boy, 17, jailed for over eight years for sex offences against two-year-old child

The 17-year-old was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage MP accused of ‘vanishing act’ during coronavirus pandemic reveals what he’s been up to

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland says he is working hard from home to support his constituents during the coronavirus lockdown. Parliament is maintaining a formal dress code when MPs participate in sessions, even if virtually, which is why he is wearing a suit. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen McPartland's office.

Stevenage indoor market traders criticise council’s decision to charge full rent

Stevenage Indoor Market

Data reveals majority of Stevenage’s coronavirus deaths are in care homes

The majority of COVID-19 related deaths in Stevenage have been in care homes. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Stevenage Borough Council could be at risk of bankruptcy amid coronavirus losses

Council leader Sharon Taylor said a Section 114 notice is

North Herts boy, 17, jailed for over eight years for sex offences against two-year-old child

The 17-year-old was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage MP accused of ‘vanishing act’ during coronavirus pandemic reveals what he’s been up to

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland says he is working hard from home to support his constituents during the coronavirus lockdown. Parliament is maintaining a formal dress code when MPs participate in sessions, even if virtually, which is why he is wearing a suit. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen McPartland's office.

Stevenage indoor market traders criticise council’s decision to charge full rent

Stevenage Indoor Market

Data reveals majority of Stevenage’s coronavirus deaths are in care homes

The majority of COVID-19 related deaths in Stevenage have been in care homes. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the The Comet

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner! Chicken George confirms Hitchin branch opening date

Chicken George will open in Hitchin on June, 16. Picture: Dan Simpson

Herts Cricket League set a date for planned resumption after coronavirus lockdown

North Mymms and Radlett are among the clubs hoping to return to Herts Cricket League action in July. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Herts care homes’ £13m funding boost in battle against coronavirus

Care homes across Hertfordshire are receiving £13m as part of a government fund to control COVID-19. Picture: Archant

North Herts’ new wave darlings set to re-release 35-year-old vinyl

John Claridge, from Letchworth, Mark Lay from Stevenage and Jonathan Dickinson from Offley. Picture: Cry

Former Hitchin pupil in ‘dream come true’ debut book launch

Former NH College pupil Gillian Harvey will release her debut novel Everything is Fine this month. Picture: Gillian Harvey
Drive 24