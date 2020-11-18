Advanced search

New grants for Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth businesses forced to close in lockdown 2.0

PUBLISHED: 09:00 19 November 2020

Details on new business support grants for shops impacted by the second national lockdown have been released. Picture: Pexels

A new set of business grants have been announced to help support those shops and retailers who have been forced to close as a result of the latest national lockdown.

Local councils, including North Herts District and Stevenage Borough Councils will be responsible for administering these government grants – which will not be required to be paid back.

The Local Restrictions Support Grant can be used for businesses that occupy premises and have been told to shut due to government guidelines, including non-essential retail, leisure, sports facilities, hospitality venues and more.

Businesses with a rateable value of exactly £15,000 or under will receive a payment of £1,334 per 28 day qualifying restriction period, while those with a rateable value exceeding £15,000 but less than £51,000 will be paid £2,000 per 28 day period.

Retailers with a rateable value of exactly £51,000 or above will receive £3,000 per 28 day qualifying restriction period.

The Additional Restrictions Grant is due to launch shortly and is a discretionary grant that will support businesses that don’t pay business rates or that have remained open but seen their trade “seriously impacted” due to the lockdown.

This grant funding will also be applicable to market traders. Applications for ARG funding will be considered on a case by case basis.

Cllr Ian Albert, NHDC’s Executive Member for Finance and IT said: “Many local businesses have been forced to temporarily close during this latest national lockdown to help manage the spread of coronavirus, to save lives and protect the NHS. We welcome this financial support for them and other businesses that have been directly and indirectly affected by the closures.”

Cllr Keith Hoskins, NHDC’s Executive Member for Enterprise and Co-Operative Development said: “During this hugely difficult time, many local businesses are struggling to keep afloat. If you are a business owner, your business has been affected by the lockdown and you think it may be eligible for grant funding, please either apply or get in touch to find out more.”

For applications for Stevenage-based businesses visit: services.stevenage.gov.uk/~?a=local-lockdown-grant

For those under North Hertfordshire District Council’s jurisdiction - visit: www.north-herts.gov.uk/home/emergency-planning/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-business-support/coronavirus-business

