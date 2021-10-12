Charity walk raises £1,500 for Gorgeous George
- Credit: Vicki Allan-Smith
A charity walk by NHS workers over the weekend has raised more than £1,500 for a Barton boy facing a life-limiting brain tumour.
Members of staff from Dr Baxter and Partners in Shefford set out to raise £500 in aid of 12-year-old George Fox, but ended up collecting over three times their goal, with that figure still on the rise.
The team covered a 15-mile loop around all four surgeries covered by the Ivel Valley South Primary Care Network (PCN), visiting Larksfield in Stotfold, Arlesey and Lower Stondon before heading back to their home base of Shefford, all with the aim of raising vital funds to finance George's experimental treatments overseas.
Thanks to impressive fundraising efforts, like from those at Dr Baxter and Partners, George has travelled to Germany for his first round of immunotherapy vaccines, and will now visit mainland Europe every month in a bid to keep his tumour at bay.
To contribute to Shefford Health Centre's GoFundMe, visit gofund.me/ce206639.