Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Charity walk raises £1,500 for Gorgeous George

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 3:41 PM October 12, 2021   
Dr Baxter and Partners in Shefford and Ivel Valley South PCN joined together for the 15-mile walk in aid of George Fox

Staff from Dr Baxter and Partners in Shefford and Ivel Valley South PCN joined together for the 15-mile walk in aid of George Fox - affectionately known as Gorgeous George - Credit: Vicki Allan-Smith

A charity walk by NHS workers over the weekend has raised more than £1,500 for a Barton boy facing a life-limiting brain tumour.

Members of staff from Dr Baxter and Partners in Shefford set out to raise £500 in aid of 12-year-old George Fox, but ended up collecting over three times their goal, with that figure still on the rise.

Donning their Gorgeous George t-shirts, the team of NHS staff trekked 15 miles for their fundraiser

Donning their Gorgeous George t-shirts, the team of NHS staff trekked 15 miles to raise money for his immunotherapy treatment in Germany - Credit: Karen Brown

The team covered a 15-mile loop around all four surgeries covered by the Ivel Valley South Primary Care Network (PCN), visiting Larksfield in Stotfold, Arlesey and Lower Stondon before heading back to their home base of Shefford, all with the aim of raising vital funds to finance George's experimental treatments overseas.

The teams at Shefford Health Centre and Ivel Valley South PCN have amassed more than £1,500 in donations for Gorgeous George

Setting out to raise £500, the teams at Shefford Health Centre and Ivel Valley South PCN have amassed more than £1,500 in donations for Gorgeous George, with that figure set to rise - Credit: Jaqui Derrick

Thanks to impressive fundraising efforts, like from those at Dr Baxter and Partners, George has travelled to Germany for his first round of immunotherapy vaccines, and will now visit mainland Europe every month in a bid to keep his tumour at bay.

To contribute to Shefford Health Centre's GoFundMe, visit gofund.me/ce206639.

Dr Baxter and Dr Griffith joined other NHS colleagues for the 15 mile walk in aid of Gorgeous George

Dr Baxter and Dr Griffith joined other NHS colleagues for the 15 mile walk in aid of Gorgeous George, which took them around the four surgeries covered by Ivel Valley South PCN - Credit: Jaqui Derrick

The group travelled from Shefford to Stotfold Arlesey and Lower Stondon, before returning back to Shefford again

The group travelled from Shefford to Stotfold, before setting off for Arlesey and Lower Stondon, before returning back to Shefford again - Credit: Jaqui Derrick

You may also want to watch:

Shefford News
Stotfold News
Arlesey News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Liam Gallagher will play Knebworth Park on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Music | Updated

How to get tickets for Liam Gallagher's Knebworth Park show

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Old Town Live - The crowds enjoy the live music.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Gallery

Inaugural Old Town Live festival in pictures

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage triple murderer Kevan Thakrar

People

Triple murderer's prison transfer after torture concerns

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Codicote Green Belt homes Ashill Land Ltd

Planning and Development

Go-ahead for 160 homes on village Green Belt

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon