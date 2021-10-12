Charity walk raises £1,500 for Gorgeous George

Published: 3:41 PM October 12, 2021

Staff from Dr Baxter and Partners in Shefford and Ivel Valley South PCN joined together for the 15-mile walk in aid of George Fox - affectionately known as Gorgeous George - Credit: Vicki Allan-Smith

A charity walk by NHS workers over the weekend has raised more than £1,500 for a Barton boy facing a life-limiting brain tumour.

Members of staff from Dr Baxter and Partners in Shefford set out to raise £500 in aid of 12-year-old George Fox, but ended up collecting over three times their goal, with that figure still on the rise.

Donning their Gorgeous George t-shirts, the team of NHS staff trekked 15 miles to raise money for his immunotherapy treatment in Germany - Credit: Karen Brown

The team covered a 15-mile loop around all four surgeries covered by the Ivel Valley South Primary Care Network (PCN), visiting Larksfield in Stotfold, Arlesey and Lower Stondon before heading back to their home base of Shefford, all with the aim of raising vital funds to finance George's experimental treatments overseas.

Setting out to raise £500, the teams at Shefford Health Centre and Ivel Valley South PCN have amassed more than £1,500 in donations for Gorgeous George, with that figure set to rise - Credit: Jaqui Derrick

Thanks to impressive fundraising efforts, like from those at Dr Baxter and Partners, George has travelled to Germany for his first round of immunotherapy vaccines, and will now visit mainland Europe every month in a bid to keep his tumour at bay.

To contribute to Shefford Health Centre's GoFundMe, visit gofund.me/ce206639.

Dr Baxter and Dr Griffith joined other NHS colleagues for the 15 mile walk in aid of Gorgeous George, which took them around the four surgeries covered by Ivel Valley South PCN - Credit: Jaqui Derrick

The group travelled from Shefford to Stotfold, before setting off for Arlesey and Lower Stondon, before returning back to Shefford again - Credit: Jaqui Derrick