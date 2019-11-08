Hitchin orchestra to host member's golden jubilee concert

Janet Hicks will mark her golden anniversary at Hitchin Symphony Orchestra with a special concert later this month. Archant

A Hitchin orchestra is to honour one of its longest serving members with a celebratory concert featuring her favourite works later this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Janet Hicks first joined Hitchin Symphony Orchestra in September 1969 - 50 years later, she leads the group that promotes live music in the town and surrounding area.

Having played the violin since she was nine-years-old, Janet spent the entirety of her working life teaching and playing music.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "I do love music, it is my life. Although I'm a shy person by nature, I am told that I change completely once a violin is in my hand.

"My violin talks to me. It allows me to express works of art, especially the music of my favourite composers, Bach, Mozart and Beethoven."

Hitchin Symphony Orchestra's next programme, the Golden Jubilee Concert, will take place on Saturday, November 23, and includes a selection of Janet's favourite pieces.

Everyone is invited to share in the occasion at St Mary's Church in Hitchin at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from Hitchin Town Centre Initiative, wegottickets.com and on the door.