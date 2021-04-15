Rave reviews come flying in as glam bar welcomes back first clients after months of lockdown

Published: 3:18 PM April 15, 2021

Glo & Blo had only been established for eight months before the pandemic hit in March 2020. Pictured: owner Beth Hurley (left) and salon manager Siobhan Coyle (right) - Credit: Siobhan Coyle

One of Hitchin's newest businesses has received a warm welcome by its clientele, as it opened its doors once more.

Glo & Blo Glam Bar on Hermitage Road had only been open for eight months when it was forced to close in March 2020, as the pandemic took hold.

Beth Hurley, the salon's owner, admitted that even though having the salon shut while it was still in its infancy was tough, she was "beyond proud" that Glo & Blo had what it took to survive.

Siobhan Coyle, Glo & Blo's salon manager, said of their opening day: "As you can imagine, it has been extremely busy. It's been such a whirlwind, but [it's been] so amazing!" she said.

"It was such a special day that we will always remember forever. It was amazing seeing and catching up with all our existing clients and seeing so many new clients!"

You may also want to watch:

One of Glo & Blo's eager first clients said: "I was lucky enough to be one of the first on the new MegaSun P9 this morning and could not get there quick enough!

Glo & Blow Glam Bar in Hitchin's new sunbed, the MegaSun P9, is designed by Porsche - Credit: Siobhan Coyle

"The bed is stunning and extremely hi-tech and comfortable, the bed literally feels moulded to your body. I left feeling amazing and cannot wait to go back."

Fabio Vincenti also took the opportunity to hop onto one of Glo & Blo's infamous sunbeds.

He said: "[My] first treatment was great, very safe and professional. The new sunbed is brilliant, the closest visit to a summer holiday since 2019!"

Fabio Vincenti visited Glo & Blo in their opening week, joked that his stint on a sunbed was the closest visit to a summer holiday since 2019 - Credit: Siobhan Coyle

Beauty specialist Katherine Terry looked back on their opening day with fondness: "The first day back was amazing. For me, it was even more exciting as it was my first official day starting with Glo & Blo, and I loved every minute!

"I was nervous to get back into work and into the swing of things, but it felt great and as if we never had a lockdown.

Client Chloe Needham getting HD Brow Sculpt by Glo & Blo's beauty specialist, Katherine Terry - Credit: Siobhan Coyle

"I can’t wait to carry on working hard and making all customers happy with their experience at the salon!"

Caroline Driscoll echoed the glowing sentiment from the glam bar and its clients: "[My] first day back at the salon was such a lovely experience.

"Self care is so much more than vanity, it’s mental wellness too, and the salon provides a warm and friendly community feel.

She added: "I’ve been using the salon since they opened and I wouldn’t go back to anywhere else!"

Inside Glo & Blo Glam Bar on Hermitage Road, Hitchin - Credit: Siobhan Coyle



