Hamilton star Giles Terera hails Stevenage influence after New Year MBE honour

The 43-year-old actor won an Olivier award for Best Actor in a Musical last year. Picture: Pamela Raith Archant

Olivier winning actor Giles Terera says he is still "Stevenage through and through" after being awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours List.

The 43-year-old actor, who grew up in Stevenage, has been honoured for his services to theatre after a decorated stage career spanning 20 years.

In May last year, Giles won an Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Aaron Burr in the hit production of Hamilton.

Giles tweeted on Sunday: "Thank you so much everyone for your kindness. If I've sought anything in my journey as an actor, it has been to do that which honours those who came before me and encourage those who come after me.

"Today's acknowledgement only strengthens my resolve to do both."

Giles added that he is still "Stevenage through and through", and recalls the days when "Lewis Hamilton's family lived up the road."

After winning his Olivier last year, Giles told the Comet: "My connection to the town is still very strong. I watched pantomimes at the Gordon Craig Theatre, performed there with the Cubs and Lytton Players, performed there as a professional many times and even worked front of house there for a few weeks while I was training.

"What I'd love to be able to do is go back and have a proper association with the theatre, which has always been at the heart of the town and has been so important to me personally."

The 43-year-old's decorated stage career boasts four Whatsonstage nominations - including a Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for his performance in Jailhouse Rock.

In 2016, Terera appeared in the National Theatre's award winning production of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Away from the stage, Giles starred in the 2017 historical drama The Current War, and has appeared in all five series of television series Horrible Histories.