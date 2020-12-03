Exclusive Letchworth gift-range launched in time for Christmas

The gift range has been launched by the Garden City Collection to help safeguard its future following the impact of coronavirus. Picture: Letchworth Heritage Foundation Archant

A Letchworth gift range has gone on sale just in time for Christmas, encouraging the Shop Local message as well as forming part of a national campaign.

To coincide with Museum Shop Sunday, the Garden City Collection has relaunched its range of exclusive gifts, homeware and art, which are available to order online.

#MuseumShopSunday is a national campaign to encourage people across the country to support the hard-hit cultural sector by buying unique and historic museum gifts.

The Garden City Collection will be one of more than 1,300 organisations taking part across the UK when it launches on Sunday, November 29.

The Letchworth range includes tea towels, fridge magnets, mugs and books with designs featuring Vanessa Stone artworks, old maps and photos and the beautiful Arts and Crafts style the town is renowned for. There is also wrapping paper featuring a map of Letchworth.

Heritage manager, Josh Tidy, said: “These Letchworth products haven’t been available since before the pandemic, and they make such perfect gifts, so I am thrilled that we’ve been able to make them available to buy online, just in time to fill some festive stockings and take pride of place under people’s Christmas trees.

“Most of the products are exclusive to the Garden City Collection and they’re all made in the UK – some even made in Letchworth! So it’s really a great chance to shop local!

“Your friends and family will be thrilled with these gifts, and you can feel good knowing your purchase is helping Letchworth’s museum service to continue to celebrate the history of this unique town.”

The Garden City Collection, which is owned and run by Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation, is an ACE-accredited museum and archive which celebrates the history of Letchworth, the world’s first Garden City.

At a time when cultural venues have been hard hit due to the impact of coronavirus, the online sales of these items will help to support The Garden City Collection and safeguard its future.

To order your gifts with the Garden City Collection visit museumshops.uk/shop/garden-city-collection/ Delivery to UK addresses is free.