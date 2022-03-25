A historic Hertfordshire pub, built in 1830, has reopened today following a “large-scale refurbishment” and “complete transformation” of its exterior.

George IV in Baldock officially reopened its doors today (Friday, March 25) following the “significant investment”.

Guests will now benefit from an extended outdoor seating area, perfect for relaxing during the summer months.

The refurbishment has also created a boost in jobs for the local community as the George IV team look to expand. - Credit: Brazen

The beer garden, which was previously able to accommodate 82 guests, will now have the capacity to host more than 200 people.

Craig Russell, general manager, said: “We are delighted to unveil the refurbished George IV to the local community and to be welcoming new members to the team.

“As a historic building, we wanted to make sure that we kept some of the key characteristics, while expanding the outdoor seating area just in time for the warmer months.

“The pub is a stunning asset to the town, and we’re looking forward to welcoming guests both old and new!”

Pictured: Craig Russell, general manager, at George IV in Baldock. - Credit: Brazen

The extensive renovation sees the pub maintain its charm as a traditional English pub on the exterior, while benefiting from a revamped interior – including a fully refurbished bar area and the introduction of an open fireplace.

In addition to the refreshed décor, the George IV will be set to treat locals to a delicious new food offering, including a weekly specials menu with seasonal flavours hand-picked by the head chef.

The pub is also dog friendly, meaning guests can bring their four-legged companions into the bar area for a drink and bar snacks, or sit outside and enjoy the traditional country pub experience.

Take a look inside George IV pub in Baldock. - Credit: Brazen

The refurbishment has also created a boost in jobs for the local community as the George IV team look to expand, recruiting for roles such as an assistant manager and for front and back of house positions.

As part of the investment, George IV will be joining the Chef & Brewer collection of country pubs, which is owned by brewer Greene King.

To apply for any of the roles currently available at George IV, contact Craig Russell by email on: m4019@greeneking.co.uk